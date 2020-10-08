Elizabeth Ann "Tiz" Kulaszewski
Point Pleasant Borough - Elizabeth Ann "Tiz" Kulaszewski, 77 of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Tiz was born and raised in Chatham, NJ. She was a graduate of Chatham High School and attended Elmira College. After college Tiz was a salesperson for B Altman and Company in Short Hills. There is where she met her husband Al. They married and moved to Point Pleasant Borough in 1967, where they raised their two boys Scott and Michael. Tiz loved to spend time at the beach with her boys when they were growing up. She loved to bake and her trips to Atlantic City. Tiz thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Tiz was predeceased by her siblings David Adam and Jeanne Fell. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Anthony "Al" Kulaszewski of Point Pleasant Borough; her two loving sons and their wives, Scott and Jennifer Kulaszewski and Michael and Robin Kulaszewski all of Point Pleasant Borough. Tiz was the cherished grandmother of Megan and Alana Kulaszewski and Wade Pratt and his wife Holly. She was also the beloved sister to Judy Adam of Toms River and Richard Adam of Three Bridges, NJ.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 3 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.