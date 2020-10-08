1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Tiz" Kulaszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann "Tiz" Kulaszewski

Point Pleasant Borough - Elizabeth Ann "Tiz" Kulaszewski, 77 of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Tiz was born and raised in Chatham, NJ. She was a graduate of Chatham High School and attended Elmira College. After college Tiz was a salesperson for B Altman and Company in Short Hills. There is where she met her husband Al. They married and moved to Point Pleasant Borough in 1967, where they raised their two boys Scott and Michael. Tiz loved to spend time at the beach with her boys when they were growing up. She loved to bake and her trips to Atlantic City. Tiz thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Tiz was predeceased by her siblings David Adam and Jeanne Fell. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Anthony "Al" Kulaszewski of Point Pleasant Borough; her two loving sons and their wives, Scott and Jennifer Kulaszewski and Michael and Robin Kulaszewski all of Point Pleasant Borough. Tiz was the cherished grandmother of Megan and Alana Kulaszewski and Wade Pratt and his wife Holly. She was also the beloved sister to Judy Adam of Toms River and Richard Adam of Three Bridges, NJ.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 3 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orender Family Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved