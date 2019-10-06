|
|
Elizabeth Ann Liddell
Aberdeen - Elizabeth Ann Liddell (Betty Ann) 89, of Aberdeen passed away early Wednesday, September 11th surrounded by her family.
Elizabeth was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. While growing up she would meet Bill Liddell, the man whom she would marry in 1950 and go on to build a wonderful loving life together. They moved to Manhattan where early in her professional career she took an administrative position with the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers. This opportunity would introduce her to many great people and would change and guide her for the rest of her life. They would go on to have three children and moved to Aberdeen New Jersey in 1962 to raise their young family.
Elizabeth was a woman who spoke with conviction and was very proud of her Irish heritage. If you were fortunate to be loved by Elizabeth, you certainly knew it. She was passionate about her family, her tremendous friends and faith community, and doing the work needed to achieve social justice. Elizabeth was a New Yorker through and through. It is no wonder that Dorothy Day, The Catholic Worker and Maryknoll were among those she felt closest to her heart.
Elizabeth was happiest spending time with family and friends enjoying her beloved ocean and the beach.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her loving husband William Edmund Liddell.
Elizabeth is survived by her children William and his wife Kristen Liddell of Milton, Massachusetts, Mary-Elizabeth Malone of Florida and Kathryn Ashley of Aberdeen. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Liam, Nora, Emily, Jack, Billy and Vivian.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Holmdel NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019