Elizabeth Ann Stewart
Hampton - Elizabeth Ann Stewart (nee Lindenfelser) of Hampton, NJ died peacefully at her daughter's home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 89.
The visitation will be held at Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Hts., NJ on Sunday, Jan. 19th, from 4-7 PM.
The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 20th, at 11 AM followed by the burial at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield. For complete obituary, directions or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020