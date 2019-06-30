|
Elizabeth Ann Will Nanna
Port Saint Lucie - Elizabeth Ann Will Nanna, 86, a resident of St. Lucie West, P.G.A. Village for twenty years departed this life in peace at home on June 17, 2019. Mrs. Nanna was born on November 21, 1932 at Rahway Hospital in Rahway, New Jersey. She was the oldest and last surviving of four daughters born to Rudolph J. Will and Dorothy A. (Haulenbeck) Will.
She attended Elementary Schools in Monmouth County. She graduated from Ocean County Community College with an Associates Degree. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from Georgian Court University (Georgian Court College). She graduated with a Masters of Arts in Education and took post graduate courses toward her Doctorate.
Elizabeth was nominated and is in several editions of Who's Who in American Women, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in the World.
In 1963 she married Anthony C. Nanna (Tone) a former Vice President of the New Jersey Restaurant Association. He was a restaurateur owning the Stone Hearth Inn in Ridgefield, New Jersey, Nansen's in Tom's River, New Jersey, the renowned Ye Old Cedar Inn in Tom's River, New Jersey and the Seven Queens Quarters in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Elizabeth in her teens graduated from the Barbizon School of Modeling, Fifth Avenue, New York City. She was a fashion runway model and worked for many famous fashions designers. Her favorite was Givenchy of Paris.
She and her husband travelled extensively and she was an avid snow skier and reader. She retired from New Egypt Elementary School in 1998. She was an Educator and Librarian.
Mrs. Nanna will be laid to rest in St. Catherine Cemetery in Sea Girt, New Jersey with a private graveside service.
Survivors include her step-son Randolph Nanna and his wife Alita of Clarement, Florida and her niece-in-law Elizabeth S. Nanna of Pipersville, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2013. There are no surviving family members.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019