Elizabeth Anne Brown
Asbury Park - ElizabethAnne Brown, 93, of Asbury Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 3rd surrounded by her family.Born on Jan. 15, 1926 at her home on Springwood Ave., she grew up and raised her family in Asbury Park. Besides her love for Frank Sinatra and the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, Elizabeth lived for her family. She was a beloved mother, aunt, cousin, and most of all, Nana.
She was predeceased by her husband Anthony "Duke" Falco; parents, John & Nellie Brown; brother Mike Brown; and beloved pets Skippy & Gino. She is survived by two sons, Joseph & John Falco (and her beloved daughter-in-law Marsha); grandchildren Rudy, Nicholas, Michael, and Nicolina Falco; greatgrandchildren Sophia & Michael Falco; and her niece, Michelle Smock, who was like a daughter to her.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Wednesday February 6th at Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 Tenth and Atkins Avenues, Neptune. A funeral mass will be held Thursday February 7 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019