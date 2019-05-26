Services
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 566-1962
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Matawan - Elizabeth B. Henderson passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 98 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. She most recently resided at The Willows in Holmdel. Born and raised in Matawan, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Johnston) Barker. Elizabeth graduated from Matawan High School in 1938 and attended the College of William and Mary. She was an office worker for many years and also worked for Hostetter's 5 & 10 Store in Matawan. She was proficient in the piano, as well as a variety of crafts such as quilting, sewing, embroidery and stained glass. Elizabeth was a lifetime member of the Matawan United Methodist Church and the Matawan Historical Society, as well as a long-time volunteer at Bayshore Community Hospital in the Pastoral Care office. Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard A. Henderson, and her grandson, Robert D. Underwood. She is survived by her loving children, Barbara Underwood, Thomas Henderson (Helen) and Sandra Michlich (Brian). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Shawna Underwood, Kimberly Miller and Max Michlich, as well as her sister-in-law, Lois Huhn. Family and friends may visit Friday, May 31, 6-8pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Service will commence Saturday, June 1 at 10:00am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Old Tennent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Matawan United Methodist Church, 478 Atlantic Avenue, Aberdeen, NJ 07747 or the Matawan Historical Society, 94 Main Street, Matawan, NJ 07747. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
