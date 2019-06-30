|
Elizabeth Bauer
Manchester Township - Elizabeth "Betsy" Baker Bauer of Manchester Township- loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 81. Betsy was born in Plainfield, New Jersey. She lived most of her adult life in Toms River, but also resided in Manchester, Madison, Forked River, Palmyra, PA, and Apopka, FL.
Betsy graduated from Madison High School in 1956, from Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 where she received her RN, and from Trenton State College in 1970 with a BA in School Nursing. Betsy retired as a school nurse from Barnegat Elementary. Betsy loved music, camping, traveling, quilting, and the companionship of her dogs.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Richard K Bauer; three daughters and their spouses - Lisa Ann and Michael Hauschild, Linda Rose and Richard Link, and Kathryn Elizabeth and Joseph DeNardo; seven grandchildren - Michael DeNardo, Kathryn Hauschild, Benjamin Hauschild, Matthew Link, Katarina DeNardo, Christopher Link, and Thomas Hauschild. Also survived by brother Robert Baker, and predeceased by brother Charles Baker.
A memorial service will be held at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ on Saturday, July 6th from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Interment will immediately follow at Ocean County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's memory to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease at www.alz.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019