Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Elizabeth Bingle
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's R.C. Church
Brick, NJ
Toms River - Elizabeth (Betty) L. Bingle, 89 of Toms River, NJ passed away Thursday June 20, 2019. She was born in Glassport, PA, graduated from McKeesport HS and Business School. She resided in Brick for 40 years before moving to Forked River and Toms River.

Betty was a Secretary for many years at Fisherman's Supply in Point Pleasant Beach and Fort Monmouth DPW. After retirement, she was a RSVP Volunteer at Contact of Ocean and Monmouth Counties for 14 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping and going on cruises. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's Church in Brick for 40 years and then a member of St. Pius Church in Forked River.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Bingle in 1977, her brother Arthur Papp and her sister Mary Horvath. Surviving is her son Peter Bingle and his wife Dianna of Charlotte, NC; her daughter Linda and her husband James Murtagh of Toms River; many nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and her beloved Woody.

Visitation will be Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Contact of Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
