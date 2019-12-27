|
|
Elizabeth Bowden Gunning
Neptune - Elizabeth Bowden Gunning, known as "Betty", passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from pneumonia in Neptune, New Jersey at the age of 90. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on August 22, 1929, Betty was the youngest child of Howard Aucutt Bowden and Elizabeth Davison Bowden. Betty graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City where she appeared in many school plays and competed in many athletic tournaments. She later attended junior college and worked at New Jersey Bell (now AT&T) as a Service Representative until marrying James F. Gunning and settling with him in Philadelphia, PA and later Westfield, New Jersey. Our mother first remembered seeing our father when he was a red-haired altar boy at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jersey City. She later fell in love with him after hearing him sing Blue Moon to her at a St. Peter's College Glee Club concert, and this became "their song" forever. Betty is remembered as a wife and mother with great beauty and charisma: full of fun, imaginative, and sensitive to the needs of her six children. Betty was a great athlete throughout her life, playing tennis twice a week into her late 70's. She was a talented ice skater and dancer who loved to be the first one on the dance floor with our Dad at a party. She also loved the ocean and was a strong swimmer and she enjoyed "power walking" the seaside boardwalks at the Jersey Shore. Betty enjoyed playing bridge and excelled at any kind of card game with friends and family. She appreciated theatre and art and displayed talent with her own watercolors. A devoted Catholic, Betty attended Mass faithfully (sometimes daily) and was active in her parishes and at her children's Catholic schools. After her husband Jim's passing in 1996, she delivered Meals on
Wheels to people who were shut in, always taking time to visit with them. Betty was generous, kind and compassionate to everyone she met, and she is remembered as a great lady who mixed a natural elegance with great warmth. She loved God, her country, and life itself, but she loved her family above all. Her children, grandchildren, and myriad cousins and friends will feel her loss forever. Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Howard Bowden. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gunning of Los Angeles, CA, her son James Gunning, Jr. of Lebanon, New Jersey, her daughter Eileen Coffey (John) of Chester Springs, PA, her daughter, Janet Gunning of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, her son Terence Gunning (Karen) of Garwood, New Jersey and her daughter, Elizabeth Gunning of Hoboken, New Jersey, four grandchildren - Conor Coffey, Jack Coffey, Megan Gunning and Matthew Gunning, and her sister, Jean Czekanski. Friends and family are invited to a wake at Ely Funeral Home at 3316 Highway 33, Neptune, New Jersey on Monday, December 30 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31 at 10:00am at Holy Innocents Catholic Church at 3455 West Bangs Avenue (corner of State Highway 33), Neptune, New Jersey followed by a reception. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities or Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019