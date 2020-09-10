Elizabeth Cahill
Point Pleasant - ELIZABETH ANN ("Betty" aka "Bingo Betty") CAHILL formerly of Jersey City, Middletown, Barnegat and Toms River, most recently of Point Pleasant with daughter Kathleen, passed peacefully and received her Angel Wings early morn Wednesday, September 9.
Betty (nee McCarthy) was born in Jersey City at the infamous Margaret Hague hospital on June 2, 1937. She met and married John ("Jack") Cahill, also of Jersey City (JCFD), on April 27, 1957 @ Sacred Heart Church. Betty and Jack moved from Jersey City to Middletown in 1968 to continue raising their growing family. Betty enjoyed BINGO! and playing cards and Atlantic City and BINGO! When the grandchildren were young and playing sports (before the techie era...) you could always find Betty on the sidelines at all of their baseball, softball and soccer games. Betty also cashiered at Shop-Rite in Middletown for many years and we affectionately called her the "unofficial Mayor of Middletown". She knew everyone!
Betty and Jack fulfilled their lifelong dream and had a beautiful home built in Barnegat, where Betty cashiered at the local Walmart to keep herself out of trouble and support her flower addiction true to her Irish roots. Betty and Jack enjoyed many cruises and also visited the old sod. Years later, they relocated to Holiday City South. On one of her last, and most exciting trips abroad, Betty traveled to Italy and was overjoyed to be less than 10 feet away from Pope Francis at one of his audiences. It was truly one of the highlights of her life! Betty was an avid NY Yankee Fan and also loved watching tennis. Her all-time fav was Rafal Nadal and she treasured his autographed photo.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved Husband John ("Jack") in 2003 and her parents Edward and Margaret (nee Bishop) McCarthy. She was the youngest of the McCarthy Clan from Jersey City (Greenville) and was predeceased by her treasured brothers Joseph (WWII-KIA), Vincent, Francis and Raymond, and beloved sisters Veronica, Marguerite and Eileen. Betty is survived by daughters Kathleen, Carol (Ray), Karen (Walter) and Linda, son John (Jean), and grandchildren Kelli, Michael, Brittany, Katie, Lindsey, Nicole, Bryan, Daniel, Thomas and three great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and friends from near and far. Lastly, we must acknowledge Betty's 16 lb bodyguard Casey Maximus, always faithfully by her side.
Many thanks to Betty's wonderful caregivers MaryBeth and Louisa, we are forever grateful for their care and friendship.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach. A Funeral Mass celebrating Betty's life will take place at her parish, Church of the Sacred Heart, 751 Main Ave., Bay Head on Monday, September 14 @ 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, please consider either making a donation to the Altzheimer Foundation (alzfdn.org
), or simply doing a good deed in Betty's memory. She was a kind and gentle soul, Irish all the way, and would strongly encourage you to #MAGA!