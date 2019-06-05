Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cain

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Cain In Memoriam
June 5, 2014

"God called and he called his angel, Elizabeth Cain, home five years ago today, June 5, 2014. Even though time has passed and things went on, you are a constant presence in our daily lives. You are thought of at holidays, special days and special events that are taking place, but never forgotten. You were the pillar of our lives and the love in our hearts. Each time we look into the sky, we see a bright star and we know that is you shining brightly for us to see. Telling us that you are watching over us as we go on without you.

We love you and so

dearly miss you,

Theresa, Rose, Chris & John Cain
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.