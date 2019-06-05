|
|
June 5, 2014
"God called and he called his angel, Elizabeth Cain, home five years ago today, June 5, 2014. Even though time has passed and things went on, you are a constant presence in our daily lives. You are thought of at holidays, special days and special events that are taking place, but never forgotten. You were the pillar of our lives and the love in our hearts. Each time we look into the sky, we see a bright star and we know that is you shining brightly for us to see. Telling us that you are watching over us as we go on without you.
We love you and so
dearly miss you,
Theresa, Rose, Chris & John Cain
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019