Elizabeth Ciullo
Keansburg - Elizabeth Ann Vroman Ciullo, 89 of Keansburg, formerly of Manalapan, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center. Elizabeth (Betty) was born in New York, New York and resided in Manalapan for over 50 years and in Keansburg for the last two years.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond, sons Thomas and William, grandson Nicholas and great grandson Gavin and her sister Mary and her brother Charles.
She is survived by her daughter Betty O'Donnell and her husband Kevin, son John and his wife Anna Marie, son Robert and his wife Carol, son Richard and his wife Lisa and Daughter-in -law Gwenn and 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her "baby sister" Ann Lehman and her husband Robert and many precious nieces, nephews and wonderful friends
Betty was a sweet and gentle lady. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook and delighted in big family celebrations. She set the standard by having a story-book romance and marriage with her husband Ray of over 50 years. Betty's home was always filled with laughter and love for all.
With respect to the current world health crisis, Betty's family will hold a private service with entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. A Mass and celebration of Betty's life will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020