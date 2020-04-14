Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ciullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ciullo


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ciullo Obituary
Elizabeth Ciullo

Keansburg - Elizabeth Ann Vroman Ciullo, 89 of Keansburg, formerly of Manalapan, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center. Elizabeth (Betty) was born in New York, New York and resided in Manalapan for over 50 years and in Keansburg for the last two years.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond, sons Thomas and William, grandson Nicholas and great grandson Gavin and her sister Mary and her brother Charles.

She is survived by her daughter Betty O'Donnell and her husband Kevin, son John and his wife Anna Marie, son Robert and his wife Carol, son Richard and his wife Lisa and Daughter-in -law Gwenn and 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her "baby sister" Ann Lehman and her husband Robert and many precious nieces, nephews and wonderful friends

Betty was a sweet and gentle lady. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook and delighted in big family celebrations. She set the standard by having a story-book romance and marriage with her husband Ray of over 50 years. Betty's home was always filled with laughter and love for all.

With respect to the current world health crisis, Betty's family will hold a private service with entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. A Mass and celebration of Betty's life will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -