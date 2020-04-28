|
Elizabeth Cooney
Spring Lake Heights - Elizabeth (Olwill) Cooney 93 of Spring Lake Heights, NJ passed away in her home on Monday, April 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Born in County Meath, Ireland, Betty emigrated to America in 1947, finding work caring for the children of several New York families, then as a cook for a well-known Broadway actress. Betty married Peter Cooney on September 12, 1953, and raised their three children in the Bronx, NY before moving to Spring Lake Heights, NJ in 1980.
Betty continued to work, remained active in the St. Catharine's, St. Margaret's Parish, visited her home and family in Ireland often, and enjoyed walking many miles on the Spring Lake boardwalk with Peter by her side. Betty, with her kindness, patience and caring hands will be missed greatly.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, Peter. Betty is survived by her son Francis and his wife Nancy of Brielle, her beloved daughter Elizabeth Cooney of Tinton Falls, her son Gerard and his wife Guen of Spring Lake Heights and her grandchildren Joseph, Jane, John and Jess.
Private burial was in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made in her name to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020