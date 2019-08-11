|
|
Elizabeth Eckler Foth
Manchester - Elizabeth Ethel Eckler Foth, age 97, passed away early August 1, 2019 at the Fountainview Care Center, Lakewood. Elizabeth was born in Jersey City in 1923 and graduated from Snyder High School June 1939. Shortly after, she met her future husband Robert Foth. After WWII they opened a very successful delicatessen on Old Bergen Road, one block from St. Paul the Apostle RC Church. Their work ethic as well as soups and sandwiches were legendary.
After selling their popular store, Elizabeth and Bob semi retired to Glennwood, in upstate New Jersey. When life in the mountains became too harsh for the aging couple they moved to Leisure Knolls in Manchester. Sadly her husband passed away in 1990. Elizabeth made every meal and family gathering a special occasion with her blessings and prayers. She was a devoted Christian who prayed and read her large print family bible daily. Her religion was her strength. Graciousness and patience describe her style. A smile, words of comfort or words of encouragement made her a family treasure. And she is rumored to have never uttered a harsh word toward another. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers Edwin and Calvin Eckler and loving nephew William. She is survived by her niece and namesake Robin Elizabeth Iatesta and her husband James, nephew Robert Nelson Eckler and his wife Nancy and Kathleen Eckler. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Jersey Shore Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements. Elizabeth's ashes will be interned with her husband's at Glennwood Cemetery, Glennwood, New Jersey. Elizabeth's favorite charity was Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019