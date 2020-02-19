|
Elizabeth "Gerrie" Elms
Beachwood - Elizabeth Geraldine "Gerrie" Buck Elms, age 75, of Beachwood, died peacefully February 14th, 2020.
Gerrie was predeceased by her husband John Elms.
Surviving are her children Lorraine Davis and her husband Bob Davis, Richard T. Blair and Johnnie Elms and her two grandchildren Stephenie B. Cattonar and Bobby T.Davis. She is also survived by her brother Ronnie Buck and his wife Judy and their two sons'.
The family will host a Celebration of Life this coming spring to honor the incredible life of Elizabeth Geraldine "Gerrie" Buck Elms. The ceremony is scheduled on April 11th, 2020 at Stone Fire Grille in Beachwood, New Jersey. For additional information please visit www.carmonabolenfh.com
