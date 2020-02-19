Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Elms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Gerrie" Elms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Gerrie" Elms Obituary
Elizabeth "Gerrie" Elms

Beachwood - Elizabeth Geraldine "Gerrie" Buck Elms, age 75, of Beachwood, died peacefully February 14th, 2020.

Gerrie was predeceased by her husband John Elms.

Surviving are her children Lorraine Davis and her husband Bob Davis, Richard T. Blair and Johnnie Elms and her two grandchildren Stephenie B. Cattonar and Bobby T.Davis. She is also survived by her brother Ronnie Buck and his wife Judy and their two sons'.

The family will host a Celebration of Life this coming spring to honor the incredible life of Elizabeth Geraldine "Gerrie" Buck Elms. The ceremony is scheduled on April 11th, 2020 at Stone Fire Grille in Beachwood, New Jersey. For additional information please visit www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -