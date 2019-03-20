|
|
Elizabeth Evers
Whiting - Elizabeth Evers, 96, of Whiting, NJ passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Bayville Manor. Born in Brooklyn, NY Betty worked as a Medical Secretary and X-Ray Technician. Known as "Betty Bingo" she called numbers at Crestwood Village 5 for over 25 years.
Betty was predeceased by her husband's Henry Haase and Franklyn Evers and her son Robert Winkle. Surviving are her granddaughters, Ashley Joan Platt, Lisa Winkle, Great-Grandchildren, Joseph Winkle, Robert Winkle, Amber Nicole Winkle, her step-daughter, Elaine Evers, step-granddaughter, Sara Lyn Evers, her niece Joan Gamman, her nephew Michael Gamman and her beloved companion Willie Tinnemeyer.
A Visitation will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from 2-6 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral, 115 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759 with services to begin at 5 pm. Interment is scheduled for Friday March 22, 2019 2 pm at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's name may be made to the Whiting First Aide or Whiting Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019