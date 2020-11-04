1/
Elizabeth Farrar Theobald
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Farrar Theobald

Cambridge, ME - Elizabeth Farrar Theobald

June 20, 1960 - October 30, 2020

We lost a loving mother, grandmother and sister but she was welcomed by her parents, 2 late brothers and many friends. Elizabeth was born in Jersey City, the eighth child of Calvin and Belle (Farrar) Theobald.

She graduated in 1978 from Kearny High School. She attended Brookdale Community College and completed a nurse's aide and dental hygienist programs. Throughout her life she had many different careers including Wills System, King Manor, Milk Can Antiques, and many others.

Elizabeth resided in Cambridge where she enjoyed the outdoors, including kayaking, gardening and fossil hunting. She loved Maine, it's mountains, rivers and the relationships it provided. "The Way Life Should Be. " She had an enormous heart. She was the most adventurous aunt with all of her 18 nieces and nephews, priding herself in each child's first scary movie, always taking her family hiking on Maine mountains. She was always the life of the party and kept the family house filled with love and prestige throughout the year, winter or summer. She touched many hearts and Cambridge will never be the same without her. She gave more than one could imagine. We would like to do what Elizabeth loved to do, build a bonfire at Cambridge in her fire pit this coming summer. She raised her three children, Benjamin, Belle and Lucinda Wingert in Ripley, ME. She loved her grandson Benjamin, his mother Chelsea, along with all her nieces and nephews including John and Grace Wills. She had 9 sibliings: 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

A private visitation will be held at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter, ME. A wake for her immediate family will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, November 7that the funeral home. A graveside funeral service will follow at noon Saturday at the West Ripley Cemetery, with the Rev. Stephen Dean officiating. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
West Ripley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter
61 Main Street
Dexter, ME 04930
207-924-6890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved