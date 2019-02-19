Services
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Elizabeth Jean Fenton, 95, of Neptune, passed away February 16,2019 at Manor by the Sea . She worked 35 years at S.S Adams, Neptune retiring in 1980. She volunteered at the Blind Citizens Association of Leonardo, she also was a member of Wall United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Fenton, brother Raymond Jones, sister Edith Ruschmeyer , and sister -in-law Catherine Fenton.Survivng is her sister Janet Arose. Visitation will be held Tues. February 19,2019 from 10am-12 pm with a 12pm service at Francioni,Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home , 1200 10th Ave , Neptune. Interment will follow at Wall United Methodist Cemetery, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019
