|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Griffin
Middletown - Elizabeth "Betty" Griffin 89, of Middletown, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Middletown. She was born in NYC. Betty was a graduate of Hunter College NYC. Betty enjoyed golfing at Bamm Hollow Country Club and Shadow Lake Village. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Middletown. Betty was predeceased in death by her husband Charles J Griffin and brother Richard Thompson. Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Jr. and Rose Griffin in Oceanport and William and Elizabeth Griffin in Chester Springs, PA; grandchildren William, James, Andrew Griffin and Michelle Griffin and her husband Michael Prosser.
A private burial will occur Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Donations can be made to St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Middletown NJ. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020