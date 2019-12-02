|
Elizabeth H. Beckmann
Ocean Township - Elizabeth H. Beckmann, 99, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was born in Newark and lived in Oakhurst from 1948 to 1987. She moved to Manchester in 1987 before moving to Ocean in 2016.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Richard A. Beckmann in 1986 and her beloved daughter, Betty Lou Beckmann in 1957; her parents, Fleda and Christopher Leonard; sisters, Ruth Pfleger, Viola Kelleher, Jean Thompson; brother, Christopher E. Leonard and Louis Sama her daughter's companion. She is survived by a beloved daughter, Peggy Ann Kuchen, Ocean, NJ; two beloved grandchildren, Kenneth Kuchen (Alexis) and Kimberly Ann Kuchen; a great-granddaughter, Alyse Elizabeth Kuchen and a great-grandson, Oliver Walter Kuchen. She is also survived by her sisters, Nina Bereza and Barbara Leonard; goddaughter, Kathy Tofte and many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth attended the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, a Past Grand Officer of the Order of Eastern Star, Worthy District Deputy of the 15th District, Past Matron of Eatontown Chapter #266, past president of the Gem Bee's, LAF Club, Selma Club, Anchors of Hope, Betty's Aloha Club, Community Medical Center Auxiliary Association and Evergreen Twig. She was also a member of the Special Ladies of Crescent Temple, Trenton, NJ and a former member of Bocce Club, Shuffleboard, Golf Club, Monday and Thursday Bowling Leagues, Eagle Volleyball Club, Travel Club, and Rummy Q.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Ocean Township. Funeral Service 11 am Thursday at the funeral home followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the John D. Blair Scholarship Fund, c/o First United Methodist Church, 103 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019