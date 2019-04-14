|
Elizabeth "Betty" H. Fister
Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betty" H. Fister, RN, age 90 of Lakewood, passed away on April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Jackson before moving to Lakewood in 1986. Betty, a registered nurse, worked as a Administrator at Kimball Medical Center for over 30 years. She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lake Church, where she served on the Altar Rosary Society; a member of the NJ State Nurse's Association, Interfaith Hospitality network of Ocean County, and St. Mary's Guild in Leisure Village. Betty is preceded in death by her sister Rosemarie Krais, brother, William J. Mahan, and great grandson Noah Reeves. Surviving are her daughters; Margaret Fister-Centorcelli (Dario), Mary Mc Elwee, Martha Calvosa (Robert), Maureen Fister- Donatien (Kim Porcaro), Monica Mullen (Matthew), and Marian Fister-Schultz (Stephen), eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her sisters Dolores Altz and Sr. Maureen Mahan. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, April 15, 2019, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30am at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood. Entombment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019