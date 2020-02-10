|
|
Elizabeth Hastings
Red Bank - Elizabeth Hastings, 59, of Red Bank, died Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at Riverview Medical Ctr., Red Bank.
Born in Newark, she grew up in Spring Lake and Red Bank, living in Red Bank for the past 20 years. A 1978 graduate of Manasquan High School, she later attended Brookdale and Kean Colleges. She spent majority of her life in retail sales.
Predeceased by her father John and brother James, Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Barbara Benedict of Marlton; and her brother, Geoffrey Hastings of Spring Lake Hts.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020