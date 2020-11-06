1/
Elizabeth J. Bowers
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Bowers

Elizabeth J. Bowers passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Orange County, Hillsboro, North Carolina, on May 29, 1930. She went to nursing schools in North Carolina and the New Jersey/New York tri-state area to become a Registered Nurse serving in formerly known Fitkins Hospital, now Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Later in her career, she served and provided exemplary patient care in numerous nursing homes throughout Monmouth County until she later retired.

Elizabeth married James E. Bowers in 1960 and had two children, Michele D. Bowers and Michael E. Bowers and after living across the United States, settled in Neptune, NJ sharing over six decades together.

Elizabeth had a wonderful sense of humor, was a great listener and teacher, but a much better storyteller, leaving behind many beautiful memories, life lessons, wisdom, and knowledge for her loved ones to cherish and carry with them as she transitioned into God's hands.

She is survived by her husband James E. Bowers their two children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Elizabeth James Bowers memorial service will be held at James Hunt Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with interment following the service at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
NOV
9
Interment
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
