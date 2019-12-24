|
|
Elizabeth J. Larkin
Keyport - Elizabeth J. Larkin, 85, of Keyport passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at Morris Hall of St. Joseph's Nursing Home of Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Elizabeth on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and again at the funeral home on Friday December 27, 2019 at 8:45 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph's Church of Keyport.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
Visit www.dayfuneralhome.com for more details.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019