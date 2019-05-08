|
Elizabeth J. Lavin
Silver Beach - Elizabeth J. "Bonnie" (Aitken) Lavin, 57, of Silver Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Montvale and Jackson before moving to Silver Beach two years ago. Bonnie was employed as a flight attendant for United Airlines (formerly People Express and Continental) for the past 35 years. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Casey Lavin of New York City and Holly Lavin of Jackson, by two sisters, Franki Aitken of Reading, PA and Paige Li and husband, Ed of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and by her former husband, John Lavin of Jackson. She is predeceased by her parents Russell W. and Jeanette (Thomson) Aitken. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4PM Friday at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Donations to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 are preferred to flowers. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4PM Friday, May 10th at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Donations to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 are preferred to flowers. hancliffehomeforfunerals.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019