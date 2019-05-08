Services
Hancliffe Home For Funerals
222 Ridgedale Ave
East Hanover, NJ 07936
(973) 739-9800
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hancliffe Home For Funerals
222 Ridgedale Ave
East Hanover, NJ 07936
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hancliffe Home For Funerals
222 Ridgedale Ave
East Hanover, NJ 07936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Lavin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth J. Lavin Obituary
Elizabeth J. Lavin

Silver Beach - Elizabeth J. "Bonnie" (Aitken) Lavin, 57, of Silver Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Montvale and Jackson before moving to Silver Beach two years ago. Bonnie was employed as a flight attendant for United Airlines (formerly People Express and Continental) for the past 35 years. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Casey Lavin of New York City and Holly Lavin of Jackson, by two sisters, Franki Aitken of Reading, PA and Paige Li and husband, Ed of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and by her former husband, John Lavin of Jackson. She is predeceased by her parents Russell W. and Jeanette (Thomson) Aitken. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4PM Friday at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Donations to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 are preferred to flowers. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4PM Friday, May 10th at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Donations to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 are preferred to flowers. hancliffehomeforfunerals.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now