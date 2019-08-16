|
|
Elizabeth "Bette" Jones
Matawan , formerly of Middletown - Elizabeth "Bette" Jones, 75, of Matawan, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown for 42 years before moving to Matawan. Bette worked as a secretary for Yellow Freight Company before starting her family. She retired to stay home and raise her 4 children. She loved going to Atlantic City and playing cards, especially Pinocle and Canasta. She was also an avid Yankees fan. Above all things, she was a loving and doting grandmother to her beloved grandchildren. The family would like to thank the devoted nurses and staff who work at Davita in Matawan and 3 South at Riverview Medical Center, as well as her nephrologist, Dr. Ernest Savransky, for their wonderful care of Bette during her illness.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Donald Jones, three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and John McGarry; Kristen and Rushil Sankpal; Jill and Scott Karnyski; son, Ryan Jones and his partner, Lisa Dammen; sister, Joanne Jankunas; grandchildren, Breanna McGarry, Ethan Sankpal, and Derek and Sarah Karnyski. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Regina Jaquilliard.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Elizabeth's name to Michael's Feat at www.michaelsfeat.org
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 16, 2019