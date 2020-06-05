Elizabeth L. Evans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth L. Evans

Tinton Falls - Elizabeth L. (Betty/ Liz) Evans passed away peacefully on her 97th birthday June 3rd 2020. Born and raised in Ridgewood, she was a resident of the Jersey Shore for the last 60 years where she enjoyed the boardwalk, her family and her community. She was a well know local crafter in her retirement years and designed and made the Spring Lake Centennial Bear in 1976. She was a frequent participant at craft shows and was celebrated for her hand knit sweaters and items made from vintage fabrics. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband John C. Evans Jr, her son John C. Evans III. and her brother David N. Labau.

She is survived by her daughter Susan E. Fillian, and her son David. Grandchildren Robyn Fillian Zimmermann, Ryan Fillian, Samantha Fillian Younes, Patrick Fillian, Chris & David Evans. She is further survived by 11 great grandchildren, Riley, Charlotte, Mason, Zachary, Ella, Avery, Jack, Greyson, Fox, Cameron & Lila. At the request of the family, services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved