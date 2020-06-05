Elizabeth L. EvansTinton Falls - Elizabeth L. (Betty/ Liz) Evans passed away peacefully on her 97th birthday June 3rd 2020. Born and raised in Ridgewood, she was a resident of the Jersey Shore for the last 60 years where she enjoyed the boardwalk, her family and her community. She was a well know local crafter in her retirement years and designed and made the Spring Lake Centennial Bear in 1976. She was a frequent participant at craft shows and was celebrated for her hand knit sweaters and items made from vintage fabrics. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband John C. Evans Jr, her son John C. Evans III. and her brother David N. Labau.She is survived by her daughter Susan E. Fillian, and her son David. Grandchildren Robyn Fillian Zimmermann, Ryan Fillian, Samantha Fillian Younes, Patrick Fillian, Chris & David Evans. She is further survived by 11 great grandchildren, Riley, Charlotte, Mason, Zachary, Ella, Avery, Jack, Greyson, Fox, Cameron & Lila. At the request of the family, services will be private.