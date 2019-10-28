|
Elizabeth La Manna
Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp. - Elizabeth La Manna (De Maio) 85, of the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp. died on Sunday October 27, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ she lived in East Hanover, NJ and East Stroudsburg, Pa before moving to Holiday City South 20 years ago. She was a Bank Manager for Mid Atlantic Bank in East Hanover, NJ. Elizabeth was an active parishioner and a Eucharistic Minister at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Berkeley Twsp. A past Vice President of the Holiday City South Woman's Club and a Great Baker, affectionately known as the Cookie Lady. Predeceased by her brother Ronald and her grandson Brandon. She is survived by her husband Vincent, two daughters Valerie Serio and her husband Gary of East Stroudsburg, Pa and Victoria Wieboldt and her husband John of Glen Gardner, NJ. Two brothers George and Sam and three grandchildren Vincent, Michael and Kymberly. Family and friends are invited to the viewing for Elizabeth on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 9am until 11am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twsp. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. Donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019