Manchester - Elizabeth (Libby) LaSala of Renaissance in Manchester, died at her home on June 26, 2019, at the age of 94. Libby was born in Kearny, NJ, and grew up at the Jersey Shore. She graduated from Belmar Grammar School, Asbury Park High School and received her BS degree in Management Science from Kean University. She retired as office manager of the law firm of Kordes, Clayton & Ambrose, Wall in 1994. She was a life member of the NJ Association of Legal Administrators. Libby was best known for her pastel paintings of pet portraits. She was a member for more than 35 years of the Manasquan River Group of Artistes; she also belonged to the Ocean County Artists Guild and the Renaissance Art Group. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Rocco, by her parents, Emma and William Veron and her sister, Dorothy Norcross. She is survived by her three sons John and his wife Joyce LaSala, Richard and his wife Patricia LaSala and Thomas LaSala, five grandchildren, Jason LaSala, John Jr. and his wife Kate LaSala, Jeffrey and his wife Marisa LaSala, Jason and his wife Zaida LaSala and Thomas LaSala, as well as five great-grandchildren Gia Marie LaSala, Vincent Rocco LaSala, Maxwell John LaSala, Khadin LaSala and Sebastian Elessar LaSala. Libby enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and was a member of the Renaissance Bridge Club. She and her husband Rocky enjoyed traveling and went on cruises all over the world. She was a member of the Pinelands Reformed Church and had been a Sunday school teacher for 18 years at the First Baptist Church in Manasquan. The LaSalas resided in Wall Township for 48 years before moving to Renaissance in Manchester in 1998. Her family will miss her dearly. Visitation is Saturday 9-12 PM with a noon service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Entombment to follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Manasquan River Group of Artistes, 64 Clark St. Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019