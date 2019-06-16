|
Elizabeth "Lisa" Lee
Whiting - Elizabeth "Lisa" Lee, 72, of Whiting, passed away peacefully at home on June 13th surrounded by her beloved family after a short battle with leukemia. Lisa was born in Memphis and raised in Mississippi. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret, Betty, Angel, Robert and Roland. In 1965, Lisa enlisted in the United States Army where she met the love of her life, Donald Lee. They were married on April 15, 1966 and they settled in New Jersey to begin their life and family together.
Lisa leaves behind her adoring husband, Donald, of 53 years; her sons, Paul Lee of Rockledge, FL; Brian Lee and his husband, Ron, of Alexandria, VA; and her daughter, Victoria O'Malley, of Howell, NJ. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughters, Casey and Katherine O'Malley, as well as a host of extended family and close friends.
A devoted woman of faith with a strong belief in God, Lisa was an active member of numerous churches over the years. While her children were young, Lisa served as PTA President at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, aided the Neptune City First Aid Auxiliary, volunteered her time in scouting, and cheered on her children at every sporting or academic event. After a career in Real Estate with Oliver Brothers Realty, she worked for the Asbury Park Press for many years. She loved traveling with Donald, and especially enjoyed their trips to Atlantic City and Mississippi. After retiring, Lisa and Donald relocated to their current home in Whiting where they made many new and dear friends while enjoying the peace and tranquility of the Pine Barrens. Lisa loved nature and found joy in gardening and spending time outdoors where she felt gratitude for life's simpler things.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th from 4-8 pm at the Manchester Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, with a service to be held at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. A private, family interment will take place at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown where Lisa will receive military honors. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestememorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019