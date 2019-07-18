|
|
Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks
Long Branch - Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks 85, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed cooking, crafts, and being a stay at home mother. She was the "Mother" of Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday July 20 from 9 am until the funeral service at 10 am at Salem Baptist Church, 116 Third Ave, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019