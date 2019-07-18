Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church
116 Third Ave
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church
116 Third Ave
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks Obituary
Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks

Long Branch - Elizabeth Lewis Hendricks 85, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed cooking, crafts, and being a stay at home mother. She was the "Mother" of Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday July 20 from 9 am until the funeral service at 10 am at Salem Baptist Church, 116 Third Ave, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.