Ocean County Cremation Service
1252 Route 37 W
Toms River, NJ 08755
732-341-3321
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery,
Toms River., NJ
1923 - 2019
Toms River - Elizabeth (Betty) Liguori, age 96, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born to the late Ralph and Mary D'Amore on October 29, 1923. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Arnold Liguori, her sister Florence Buono and her brother Vincent D'Amore.

Betty is survived by her children: Faith Liguori & Brad Travis; Jay & Suzi Liguori; Carla Liguori & William Morse; Monique Liguori - Weinberg & Kraig Weinberg; Kim Liguori & Ed Marangello; Arn Liguori & Jim Slagle; her grandchildren: Jarrod Grasso & Paige Baran; Jasmin Grasso & Jeff Bell; Emily & Kane Weinberg; Cole & Brielle Liguori; Giacomo & Bronwen Leibe; Mina Marangello; Skyler & Shaye Maxwell and her great-grandchildren: Hunter and Drew Grasso, Gia Gates and Sonny Bell, sister-in-law Lena Cifelli and her many loving nieces and nephews.

Betty, aka Nanny, loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook & baker, who expressed her love through her food. Betty was well known for her pies and cheesecake! In addition to cooking and baking, she loved to read, watch old movies and shop.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11:30 am at the Risen Christ Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory can be made to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Thomas White,3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
