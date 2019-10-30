|
|
Elizabeth M. Brown
Toms River - Elizabeth M. Brown, 48, of Toms River, NJ, passed away at home on October 29, 2019. She was born in Pt. Pleasant, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Toms River. For many years she worked at JR's Ocean Bar Grill in Seaside Heights before becoming the bar manager of The Sawmill in Seaside Park, NJ. Elizabeth loved animals. She enjoyed and participated as Team Leader of the Polar Bear Plunge for over 20 years.
Elizabeth is survived by her devoted and loving mother Marge Brown; her soulmate and companion Steve Stoker; her brother Scott James Brown and wife Bonnie; her sister Debbi Brown; brother-in-law David Ferraro; her nieces and nephew: Michael, Amanda and husband Brian, Taylor, and Caitlyn; and many cherished friends.
Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River. Donations to the Nation Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2-4 PM at The Sawmill, 1807 Boardwalk, Seaside Park, NJ 08752.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019