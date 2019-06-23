|
|
Elizabeth M. Smith
Brick - Elizabeth M. Smith (Betty), age 90 of Brick Township died Friday June 21, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick. Betty was born in Linden, lived in Elizabeth before moving to Brick over 50 years ago. Betty was a homemaker who loved to play bingo at the Brick Elks where she was a former member of their auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard (Dick); three sons, Richard Smith and his wife Julie of Manchester; Anthony Smith of Virginia; and Kenneth Smith of Brick. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Viewing hours will be offered on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral services will be offered on Tuesday 11:00am at the Funeral Home, burial will follow at Ocean county Memorial Park in Toms River. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019