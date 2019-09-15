Services
Rossi Funeral Home
1937 Westfield Ave
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908 322 8038
Elizabeth Messerschmidt
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church in Westfield
140 Mountain Avenue
Westfield, NJ
Hillsborough - Elizabeth Marie (Narr) Messerschmidt passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019.

She was born in Belmar, NJ, Betty, as she was affectionately known, grew up in Neptune City, and graduated from Asbury Park High School. In 1949 she married Warren William Messerschmidt and they moved to Matawan, where they raised their family. In 2005, they moved to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls and earlier this year Betty moved to Hillsborough to be closer to family. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved her family unconditionally. She spent most of her time involved with her children's activities, including girl scouts, PTA and their church. An enthusiastic crafter, whether it was baking, sewing, beading, candy making, knitting, or crocheting, Betty enjoyed sharing her talents with family and friends.

Betty was predeceased by Warren, her loving husband of 67 years, in 2017. She was also predeceased by her sister, Doris McLaren; brothers-in-law, Henry Messerschmidt and Arthur Krumm; sisters-in law, Anne Messerschmidt and Adelaide Krumm; and nephew Gordon Messerschmidt.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Morse; Son, Warren William "Bill" Messerschmidt, Jr, (Joanne); grandchildren Kelly Speakman (Tom), Kristi Daggett (Chris), Warren William "Billy" Messerschmidt III (Marissa) and Emily Messerschmidt; great grandchildren Megan Speakman, Will Speakman, Avery Daggett and Abby Daggett; Brother-in Law, Robert Messerschmidt; nieces, Jennifer Bollenbach, Liese DeBona (Tony), nephews, Jeff Messerschmidt, George Newberry (Jeanne) and 5 great and 2 great-great nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a service of remembrance on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 am in the chapel at the Presbyterian Church in Westfield, 140 Mountain Avenue, Westfield, NJ 07090. Memorial contributions may be made online to Foundation Fighting Blindness.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
