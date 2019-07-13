Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Leo's RC Church
Lincroft, NJ
View Map
Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Morris Obituary
Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Morris

Red Bank - Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Morris, 90, of Red Bank, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late George and Helen (Henkel) Koenig. Betty, a well-known artist, grew up in Brooklyn, moved to Staten Island where she raised her five children, retired to the Poconos for 15 years and eventually settled in Lincroft. She graduated from St. Brendan's High School where she was the senior class president. She received her Art degree from Pratt Institute and began her first job at Norcross Greeting Cards. Betty was a member of the Staten Island Artist Association and Vice President of Willowbrook Home Owner's Society.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband William Morris in 2005. Surviving are her loving children Patricia Erwin and her husband Robert, Paul Morris and his wife Nancy, Kathy Morris and her husband Daniel Colavito, William Morris and Gerard Morris and his wife Sherri, her cherished grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Matthew, Christopher, Erica, Alexa, Breann and Conor, her dear brothers George and his wife Joan, William and his wife Patricia and her sister in law Jane Beyer.

A Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's RC Church in Lincroft on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Betty's memory to Bayshore Nursing and Rehab, 715 N. Beers Street, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Please visit Betty's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019
