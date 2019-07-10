Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Forked River, NJ
Elizabeth Mulligan


1944 - 2019
Elizabeth Mulligan Obituary
Elizabeth Mulligan

Lanoka Harbor - Elizabeth Ann Mulligan, 75, better known as Betty Ann, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019, peacefully with her family by her bedside.

Elizabeth was born in Red Bank, NJ in June 1944 and resided in Lacey Township for over 45 years.

She had several careers including real estate, casino administration, and finally as a home health aide.

She grew up with a loving family including four brothers and one sister.

She had one son, Edward.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 7-9 Wednesday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, at 8:30 am from the funeral home, hence to St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Forked River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Red Bank. For more information, please visit laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
