Elizabeth Oakes



Monmouth Beach - Elizabeth (nee Minaldi) Oakes, 89 of Monmouth Beach peacefully passed away at home on Friday July 19th surrounded by her family. She was born in Montclair, raised in Sea Bright and moved to Monmouth Beach in 1961.



Elizabeth was an operator for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in Rumson, NJ prior to starting a family with her beloved husband, Bernard G. Oakes who passed away in February, 1999.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Marianne and Daniel Incardone of Middletown, her son Gregory Oakes of Monmouth Beach, her son and daughter-in-law Jeffery and Mary Oakes of Oceanport, her daughter Nancy Oakes of Shrewsbury Township, nine beloved grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her three grand-dogs. She was pre-deceased by her sister Claudette Minaldi and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gerard and Elaine Minaldi, her sister and brother-in-law Jane and Harvey Cuje, her sister Gertrude Cook, sister Grace Schuff, and sister and brother-in-law Hazel and Lex Saharic.



Elizabeth loved spending time with all of her great friends from the Monmouth Beach Sandpipers and the senior groups from Sea Bright, Little Silver, and Atlantic Highlands. She was proud to be the designated driver making sure that everyone was able to attend meetings and events. She loved playing bingo and grocery shopping. She was generous in heart and spirit and always helped those in need, especially her friends and family.



Visitation will be Monday July 22nd from 4:00- 8:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial with be offered Tuesday July 23rd at 10:00 AM at Church of The Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach. A burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth Beach EMS at PO Box 237, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750.



To leave a message of condolence or to share a favorite memory please visit Elizabeth's page at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019