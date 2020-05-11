Elizabeth Palaia Rosenstein
Ocean Township - Elizabeth Palaia Rosenstein, 95, of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was born and raised in Neptune and was a proud graduate of Neptune High School. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Senie Palaia and her loving husband of 64 years, Norman (Heck). She is also predeceased by her sister, Frances DeRosa and her brothers, Ralph, George, Jerry and Senator Joe Palaia.
Liz is survived by her daughter Harriet and husband Steve Harber; her son Michael and wife Sandi Rosenstein; grandchildren, Alan and Bonnie Harber, Wendy and Joe Acevedo, Brad and Sarah Harber and Neil Rosenstein. The loves of GiGi's life were her great-grandchildren, Abbie and Jake Harber and Heather and Conner Acevedo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Liz graduated from Newark State Teacher's College with a master's in education. She pursued her teaching career at Frank Antonides School in West Long Branch where she taught for 38 years. She taught all grades and remedial programs as a reading specialist. She continued her passion for education tutoring well into her 80's. When she was not teaching, she loved spending time with her family and loved hosting the many holidays. Liz also loved playing golf with her husband and friends.
Elizabeth with be forever missed and loved by many. A special thank you to her caregivers and Jersey Shore nurses and hospice.
Do to COVID-19 services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com/donate/. Fiore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.