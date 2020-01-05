Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pittis-Moffitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Pittis-Moffitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Pittis-Moffitt Obituary
Elizabeth Pittis-Moffitt

Elizabeth Pittis-Moffitt passed away peacefully at her home in Warren, VT during the night of January 2nd-3rd. She was sixty-three years old and is survived by her son, Drew Pittis-Moffitt, her mother Lois Mauder Pittis, and her brothers, David, and Arthur Pittis.

Elizabeth grew up in northern New Jersey and attended college in Vermont. During her youth, she developed a passion for skiing and surfing, activities she pursued avidly her whole life.

Professionally, Elizabeth managed residential and recreational rental properties in New Jersey and Vermont, several of which she designed, built and all of which maintained herself.

Elizabeth will be interred in the Pittis family plot in Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY in a private family gathering. Condolences can be sent to her family through her brother, Arthur M. Pittis, at 9 Hastings Lane, Medford, MA 02155.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -