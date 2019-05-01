|
Elizabeth "Liddy" Reilly
Bradley Beach - Elizabeth "Liddy" Reilly, 61, of Bradley Beach, passed away suddenly on April 23, 2019, at her home. She was born in Neptune, New Jersey, on March 8, 1958, to Edward A. and Florence "Bette" Reilly. She attended Neptune High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Liddy worked in the field of marketing research and became a senior project manager at various marketing companies including Barry Leeds & Associates in New York, and Directions for Decisions and Maritz Market Research. Upon the birth of her daughter Gabrielle in 1996, she left the industry to take on the most cherished role of her life as a full-time mother.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward A. and Florence "Bette" Reilly, her sister Maureen Turano, her brother Edward A. Reilly III, and her brother-in-law, Donald Daughton.
Liddy is survived by her loving daughter, Gabrielle Galterio, who was her greatest joy and of whom she was most proud. Her siblings, Susan Bertram, Schaumburg, IL, Margaret (John) Vagnetti, Fredericksburg, VA, Barbara Daughton, Wall, NJ, Michelle (Harvey) Jones, Voorhees, NJ, Patrick (Dana) Reilly, Springfield, VA, Laura (Dale) Bramhall, Wall, NJ, and Mary Jo (Guy) Rogers, Neptune NJ, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She will also be remembered fondly by many friends and neighbors.
Liddy was an extremely creative person who could light up a room as soon as she walked in. She was kind, caring, often hysterically funny, and could always bring out a smile from anyone she was with no matter what the situation. She loved to decorate her house and add unique personal touches for special occasions like holidays and birthday parties. She had a great flair for color. She loved to garden, sing or dance at the spur of the moment, and became a bit of a yoga enthusiast later in her life. She was a great listener and always tried to put others before herself. She loved spending time with her friends and family - but most of all, her daughter Gabrielle who she loved with all her heart.
Liddy embodied these thoughts: Spend time with your children, take long walks on the beach, and "If the storms should come then we shall just dance in the rain."
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00AM at Holy Innocents RC Church in Neptune. Committal will take place privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019