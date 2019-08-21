Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
300 Ridge Rd.
Fair Haven, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rita "Betti" Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rita "Betti" Gordon Obituary
Elizabeth "Betti" Rita Gordon

Troy, PA - Elizabeth "Betti" R. (Langan) Gordon, 73, of Troy, PA, and formerly of Little Silver, NJ, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Towanda Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her sister, Nancy Bogardus. Betti is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Robert "Bob" Gordon at home, daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Nicholas Visco of Hillsborough, NJ; Kelly Elizabeth and Tony Holtzman of Troy, PA; and Kathleen and Andrew Gold of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Lauren, Nicole, Aiden, TJ, Emme, Ian, Leah, and Caleb; sister, Mary Jane Arvidson of St. Petersburg, FL; brother, James Langan of WA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday August 24th at 11am at Christ Church United Methodist - 300 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.

A repass lunch will follow at Umberto's - 583 River Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.