Elizabeth "Betti" Rita Gordon
Troy, PA - Elizabeth "Betti" R. (Langan) Gordon, 73, of Troy, PA, and formerly of Little Silver, NJ, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Towanda Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her sister, Nancy Bogardus. Betti is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Robert "Bob" Gordon at home, daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Nicholas Visco of Hillsborough, NJ; Kelly Elizabeth and Tony Holtzman of Troy, PA; and Kathleen and Andrew Gold of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Lauren, Nicole, Aiden, TJ, Emme, Ian, Leah, and Caleb; sister, Mary Jane Arvidson of St. Petersburg, FL; brother, James Langan of WA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday August 24th at 11am at Christ Church United Methodist - 300 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
A repass lunch will follow at Umberto's - 583 River Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019