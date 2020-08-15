1/1
Elizabeth Sanchez
Toms River - Elizabeth Sanchez of Toms River passed away early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Born Elizabeth Colon, she was raised in Bronx, NY, she moved to Ft. Lee after marrying Miguel Sanchez in 1960. They then lived in Middletown and Freehold before settling in Toms River some 20 years ago. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Rosa Colon, and a sister Sonia Ruiz.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Miguel A. Sanchez, Jr; son, Steven and his wife Grace; her brother Raymond Colon; and sisters, Norma Vega, Olga Sanatar and Rose Pacheco.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug 21, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center at deborahfoundation.org. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
