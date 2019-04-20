|
Elizabeth "Betty" Scanlon
West Keansburg - 79, of West Keansburg NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 16, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. Betty was born on August 19, 1939 in Jersey City and has lived in West Keansburg for 45 years. She worked as an office manager at the Church Street Corp for the past 20 years. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years Jerry, her parents Joseph and Sarah Hayes, and her siblings Theresa and Joseph and brother-in-law Robert Jeffrey. She is the devoted mother to Michael and his wife Nancy, Diane DiVita and her husband John, and Jay and his wife Jeanne. She is the loving sister to Mary Gene Smith and her husband Gene and sister-in-law to Marbeth Hayes and Pat Scanlon and Joyce Scanlon. She is survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Katie, Jack, Erin, Kristen, Andrew, and Emily and many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She was a proud member of The Irish Federation of Monmouth County and The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends will be received at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Monday April 22, 2019 from 2 - 4pm and 7 - 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10am at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg, NJ. Interment To follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Betty's name to Project Paul Keansburg
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019