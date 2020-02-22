|
Elizabeth "Jean" Seddon, (nee Kahutka)
Elizabeth "Jean" Seddon, (nee Kahutka), (1934-2020) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 19th surrounded by her family. Jean, or Nanny, as she was affectionately known to many, was raised in Morris County, NJ. She graduated from Bayley Ellard High School in Madison, NJ and earned her nursing degree at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ in September of 1957. Twelve days after graduating, she married the love of her life, the late Edwin J. Seddon. Jean worked as a registered nurse for many years at the Long Beach Island School District, Southern Ocean County Hospital, and Atlantic City Medical Center. Jean and her beloved husband Ed started their family in Teaneck, NJ. Ed and Jean also resided in the following towns: Hillsdale, Upper Saddle River, Surf City, Manahawkin, and most recently Galloway Township, NJ. Jean lived a life filled with love and laughter. In her simplest terms, "I lived the most wonderful life." She is predeceased by her mother Elizabeth Mary Hornberger and her step father Vincent K. Hornberger. She is survived by her six children: Jeffrey Seddon (Patricia), JoAnne Seddon, Mary Seddon-Brennan (Terry), Judith Seddon, Jon Seddon (Kristina), and Michael Seddon. She was a very special Nanny to her beloved grandchildren: Lauren, Jeffrey, Jon Michael, Christine, Jenna, William, Daniel, and Erin Elizabeth, each of whom is considered to be her "favorite". She also leaves behind too many dear family and friends to mention because she loved and welcomed everyone she encountered.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on February 29th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ. A Requiem Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean's memory be made to EJS Helping Hand Fund (PO Box 595, Oceanville, NJ 08231). The fund will benefit Freeport Bahamas Hurricane Relief to aid Nanny's beloved extended family in the Bahamas.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020