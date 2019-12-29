|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson
Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson, mother of Donna Ginsberg of Ocean, NJ died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Chelsea of Tinton Falls.
Born on March 28, 1925 in Philadelphia, she worked as a secretary until her retirement at age 72. After her retirement, she resided in the Leisure Village Community of Lakewood.
She loved her three grandchildren: Avi, Hayley, and Ellie Ginsberg.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Ginsberg, and her three grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1PM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean. A graveside service will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Neptune on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers and food, a memorial contribution may be made in Betty's name to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019