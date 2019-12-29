Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Temple Beth El Cemetery
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson

Lakewood - Elizabeth "Betty" Simpson, mother of Donna Ginsberg of Ocean, NJ died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Chelsea of Tinton Falls.

Born on March 28, 1925 in Philadelphia, she worked as a secretary until her retirement at age 72. After her retirement, she resided in the Leisure Village Community of Lakewood.

She loved her three grandchildren: Avi, Hayley, and Ellie Ginsberg.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Ginsberg, and her three grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1PM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean. A graveside service will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Neptune on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers and food, a memorial contribution may be made in Betty's name to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -