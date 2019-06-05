|
|
Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor
Freehold - Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor, 55, of Freehold died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bartley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Jackson Township. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at St. Francis College, Brooklyn and a Bachelor of Science degree at DeVry Institute.
She was a member of the Kingsley Square Homeowners Association and the Freehold Borough Republican Club. Liz was an affiliated with the A.S.P.C.A., Tinton Falls.
She was predeceased by a sister, Alison Burchett. Surviving are her parents, Francis and Antonine Slade; a brother, Edward Walsh; a sister, Mary Mortellite and her husband Alan; a nephew, Robert Jones III; a niece, Amy Burshett; and her companion, Tim Hobbs.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held during the viewing hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the A.S.P.C. A., Tinton Falls would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019