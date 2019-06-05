Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor Obituary
Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor

Freehold - Elizabeth Slade-Vimbor, 55, of Freehold died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bartley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Jackson Township. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at St. Francis College, Brooklyn and a Bachelor of Science degree at DeVry Institute.

She was a member of the Kingsley Square Homeowners Association and the Freehold Borough Republican Club. Liz was an affiliated with the A.S.P.C.A., Tinton Falls.

She was predeceased by a sister, Alison Burchett. Surviving are her parents, Francis and Antonine Slade; a brother, Edward Walsh; a sister, Mary Mortellite and her husband Alan; a nephew, Robert Jones III; a niece, Amy Burshett; and her companion, Tim Hobbs.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held during the viewing hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the A.S.P.C. A., Tinton Falls would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now