Elizabeth T. Arnone
Brick Twp. - Elizabeth T. Arnone, 72, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Bayshore Health Care Center in Holmdel. Born in Bad Aibling, Germany, she emigrated to the United States with her family when she was 5 years old. She grew up in Jersey City, and spent almost 4 decades living and raising her family in Brick. She was a loving mother and grandmother, gifted gardener, and dear friend to those she loved. For the last 20 years, Elizabeth was deeply committed to social causes and volunteered her time with local and national organizations to fight for equality, human and animal rights, and environmental justice.
Elizabeth is survived by her three children; Isabel Ahern (Arnone), Augustus Arnone, and Olivia Arnone. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; Daniel (17) and Michael Ahern (14), and Julian (6) and Arthur Arnone-Pilcher (3).
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life once Covid restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Doctors Without Borders: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org or The Animal Rescue Site (by Greater Good):htps://theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/clicktogive/ars/home
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.