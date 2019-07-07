|
|
Elizabeth T. Hayes
Berkeley Twp - Elizabeth T. Hayes age 83 of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd. She retired in 1998 after 12 years from the U. S. Postal Service, Dominick V. Daniels facility, Kearny.
She was a member of the Holiday City at Berkeley fishing and Irish clubs and volunteered at weekly bingo. She lived in Kearny from 1982 until moving to Holiday City in 1998.
She was predeceased by her husband William R. in 2006. Surviving are her daughters Stephanie Plaskow and her husband David of Rockaway Twp. and Vicki Hultzapple and her husband Mark of Chambersburg, PA, 4 grandchildren Olivia and Emma Plaskow, Ryan (Aimee) Hultzapple and Brett Hultzapple, 2 great grandchildren Kaelyn and Bryson Hultzapple.
Memorial visiting will be held Saturday, July 13th from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial service at 1 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution in her memory to the People's Pantry www.thepeoplespantry.org/join-the-club. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019