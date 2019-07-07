Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth T. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth T. Hayes Obituary
Elizabeth T. Hayes

Berkeley Twp - Elizabeth T. Hayes age 83 of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd. She retired in 1998 after 12 years from the U. S. Postal Service, Dominick V. Daniels facility, Kearny.

She was a member of the Holiday City at Berkeley fishing and Irish clubs and volunteered at weekly bingo. She lived in Kearny from 1982 until moving to Holiday City in 1998.

She was predeceased by her husband William R. in 2006. Surviving are her daughters Stephanie Plaskow and her husband David of Rockaway Twp. and Vicki Hultzapple and her husband Mark of Chambersburg, PA, 4 grandchildren Olivia and Emma Plaskow, Ryan (Aimee) Hultzapple and Brett Hultzapple, 2 great grandchildren Kaelyn and Bryson Hultzapple.

Memorial visiting will be held Saturday, July 13th from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial service at 1 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution in her memory to the People's Pantry www.thepeoplespantry.org/join-the-club. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now